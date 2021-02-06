Age 79, of Corunna, passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.
A funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, at St. Robert Catholic Church. The Rev. Jonathan Perrotta will officiate. Burial to follow at St. Robert Catholic Cemetery.
For those unable to attend in person, the Mass will be live -streamed on the Rossell Funeral Home Facebook page.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, at Rossell Funeral Home.
Due to the gathering restrictions at the funeral home, all are encouraged to attend the visitation at the church from 10 a.m. Tuesday until the time of the Mass.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Judy was born in Saginaw Oct. 21, 1941, to Frank and Mary Jane (Oberlin) Lawrence. She married Patrick Mulcahy at St. Michael Catholic Church in Flint Oct. 23, 1965. With close to 50 years of marriage to Patrick, Judy enjoyed spending time up north, golfing, reading, walking and spending time with her grandchildren.
Judy is survived by her children Larry (Roxanne) Mulcahy, Brian (Gina) Mulcahy, Tim (Sheila) Mulcahy and Pat (Allison) Mulcahy; grandchildren Matt and Phil Vohwinkle, and Collin, Kyle, Megan, Carson, Erin, Alex, Nolan, Klara and Ella Mulcahy; and extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Patrick, sister Sally Goggins, brother Billy and granddaughter Kaitlyn.
