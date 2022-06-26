J. David Harrelson

Age 81, of Owosso, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at The Meadows of Owosso.
Visitation will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, at Nelson-House Funeral Homes, Owosso.
A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Owosso, with the Rev. Paul Brunell officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials are suggested to the Shiawassee Family YMCA, Shiawassee Humane Society or Christ Episcopal Church in Owosso.
David Harrelson was born in Owosso, Jan. 20, 1941, the son of Robert E. and Helen M. (Putnam) Harrelson.
He was a 1959 graduate of Owosso High School and then attended Albion College, where he graduated in 1963 with a bachelor of arts, majoring in economics.
David served in the U.S. Navy from 1964 to 1967 on the USS Conway (DD-507), attaining the rank of lieutenant junior grade. His ship was redeployed from the Mediterranean to Vietnam in 1966. Upon his discharge from the Navy, he returned to Owosso where he worked as the general manager for Harrelson Chevrolet Sales from 1968 to 2001.
For many years he was a member of the Owosso Elks and the Owosso Country Club. He was a member of Christ Episcopal Church.
Dave was a voracious reader and seldom seen without a stack of books near at hand. Every autumn, he looked forward to duck camp — a gathering of friends old and new, where very little duck hunting actually occurred.
David is survived by his brother James R. (Brenda) Harrelson of Suttons Bay and his sister E’lise K. (Joseph) Brooks of Thompsonville; nieces Erin Harrelson and Sarah Harrelson Orth (Chris Poehlman) and nephew Patrick (Kellie) Harrelson, all of Traverse City, who were all dear to his heart. He is also survived by seven great-nieces and nephews: Kiah, Cora, Easton, Helen, Clara, Nora and Archer.
The family would like to thank both The Meadows of Owosso, and HomeJoy of Corunna for their compassionate care. The Meadows became a second home to Dave, full of trusted friends.
