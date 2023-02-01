Stanley Earl Bandkau

Age 92, passed away Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Nelson-House will have viewing from 4 to 7 p.m. today. St. Phillips Lutheran Church will have viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. A Christian burial will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Brian Heidt officiating. A burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Stanley was born May 6, 1930, in Owosso, the son of Carl and Esther (Marxhausen) Bandkau. Stanley married Ruth Marjorie Ebe at Salem Lutheran Church in Owosso, on June 25, 1950. Stanley worked at C. P. Dynes Company as a high school graduate and then later worked at Coen Pontiac Car Dealership. When his father was kicked by a cow, he quit his job and ran the family farm. There were 175 dairy animals on the farm with 75 that were milked twice a day. He farmed approximately 320 acres with his son and partner, Brian Bandkau. Stan was always a go-getter and even after he no longer ran a tractor, he loved to “supervise” all activities on the farm. He was also generous with his time and talents, building grandfather clocks, intricate woodwork pieces, as well as doll beds, toys or dollhouses. He worked on putting up barns, garages or any repair work. Nearly all the woodwork, from altar to pulpit, at the front of his church, St. Phillips, was his creation.
Stan had a love for animals. Any dog that crossed his path was met with an “Oh my gosh!” A fury of side rubs, face smooches, back pats and belly rubs would follow. He called every dog “old Bruno” and while petting it, feverishly asked how its day was going. He also had a few special cats that were allowed in the house and were given treats. Grandchildren were greeted with similar fervor, a giant bear hug and a big smile. He would light up around them and loved to show them the cows, cats or the horse at the farm. He showed them how to bail hay, feed calves and milk cows; which was an unyielding education in hard work, service, ingenuity and sacrifice.
Stanley is survived by his wife Marjorie; three sons Brian (Margaret) Bandkau, Bruce (Theresa) Bandkau and Douglas Bandkau; four grandchildren Dave (Jeri) Bandkau, Molly (Andy) Clark, Beth (Eric) Richey and Renee Bandkau; three great-grandchildren Ethan Bandkau, Emersyn Richey and Brynn Richey; and many nieces and nephews.
Stanley was predeceased by his parents and his brother Marvin Bandkau in WWII.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hospice House of Owosso or St. Philips Lutheran Church.
