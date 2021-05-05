Age 79, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Memorial Healthcare.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 6, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Gary Beals officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 to 8 p.m. today.
John was born Sept. 19, 1941, in Mt. Clemons, the son of Steve and Genevieve (Powers) Zachar.
He attended Owosso High School.
John was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed camping and fishing. Most of all, John looked forward to time with his family — especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He married Mary Ann VanOver in Owosso June 16, 1962.
John retired from General Motors after many years of service as a repairman.
John is survived by his wife of 58 years; daughters Kelley Robinson and Stephanie (Brian) Pardee; grandchildren Samantha Robinson and BJ, and Logan and Skylar Pardee; great-grandchildren Seth, Alex and Shannon; and many cousins and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, baby brother and son-in-law Robert Robinson.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.