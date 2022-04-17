Howard Henry Sidebottom

Age 74, of Owosso, formerly of Southgate, left us a bit too young Sunday, April 3, 2022, at home in Owosso.
Born into a family of firefighters June 7, 1947, at Wyandotte General Hospital, he grew up in Wyandotte and continued the family tradition, becoming a captain at the Southgate Fire Department, a team which he was eminently proud to be a part of. Howard was also a member of the International Association of Fire Fighters Union.
Howard will be appreciably missed and is survived by wife Patricia; daughter Terri Sue and Mark Wade; granddaughter Madison Elaine of Dalton, Ohio; son Kevin Howard and Danielle Sidebottom; grandson Connor Sidebottom Saxton, granddaughter Hope Rospert, of Toledo, Ohio; sister JoEllen and Gary Wright of Wyandotte; sister Janice and Paul Hofmeister of Lake City, Florida; and many other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
