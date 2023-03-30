Christine Peru

Age 75, of Elsie, passed away Monday, March 27, 2023, at Owosso Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Marlene Webster officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Christine was born Oct. 1, 1947, in Flint, the daughter of Ray and Coralie Breese.
Christine enjoyed going to bingo, the casino, listening to country music, watching her favorite NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick #4 and going to her favorite restaurant, BJ’s in Owosso. Her most special time was spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. She married Robyn Scott Peru on Jan. 7, 1967. He predeceased her on June 29, 1983.
Christine is survived by her children Scott (Tammy) Peru, Rhonda (Rod) Rowell, Helene (Al) Martenis, Ray (Kyra Keusch) Peru; 20 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters Trudy Merchant, Suzanne (Gary) Talley, Judy McNinch and Donna Jean; brothers Kevin and Marvin Breese; companion Jack “Mike” Fuller; and many other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband, Robyn Peru, parents, son, Walter Gene, grandson, Rodney Rowell II, daughter-in-law, Penny Peru and three sisters.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
