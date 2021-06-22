Rickey J. Bodary passed away peacefully at his home on June 18, 2021, with his wife by his side.
Rick’s story began in Owosso Sept. 20, 1954, the son on Gayle and Helen (Sarnik) Bodary. On April 6, 1973, he married Cheryl Johnson and from there his family grew by two with the addition of his son Joshua and five years later, his daughter Malonya.
Over the years, Rick enjoyed yearly vacations to Florida, camping trips with family and friends, running his trucks at Silver Lake, snowmobiling the beautiful trails of Michigan, and exploring the Great Lakes on his boat — where he felt most at peace.
He also loved his home and the beautiful property it sits on and, of course, he loved being in his barn. He was more loyal than most, a man of simple tastes, few words and hard work. He cared very much for his family and was very proud of each of them. Rick was a very dedicated employee of General Motors, working for over 40 years at Flint Metal Fab.
He will forever be missed and live forever in the hearts of those who loved and knew him. His story will not end here, but be carried out and shared by his family who loved him so.
Rick was proceeded in death by his father Gayle Dean and mother Helen Agnes (Sarnik) Bodary, and brothers Robert and Gary Bodary.
Rick is survived by his wife of 48 years Cheryl (Johnson) Bodary; kids Joshua Bodary (Renee) Bodary and Malonya (Michael) Redburn; grandkids Malieha Bodary, Jade Bodary, Zander Bodary, Macey Redburn and Wyatt Redburn; sisters Carolyn (Dare) Freshour and Yvonne (Tom) Soupal; sisters-in-law Pat Root and Marlene Bodary; father-in-law Ronald Johnson; mother-in-law Elayne Johnson; Cyndy (Paul) Howes, Christy (Jerry) Jones and Chery (Steve) Power; and many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
There will be no service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
