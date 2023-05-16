James Allen Buck

Age 55, of Owosso, passed away Friday, May 12, 2023.
Age 55, of Owosso, passed away Friday, May 12, 2023.
A mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, May 19, at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the funeral home with a rosary being prayed at 7 p.m.
James was born May 16, 1967, in Owosso, the son of Wayne and Patricia (Paciak) Buck.
He graduated from Owosso High School, the graduating class of 1985. He attended Michigan State University for engineering.
James enjoyed golfing, bowling, fishing and spending time at the shooting range. James worked as an engineer at Dematic for over 28 years, traveling worldwide.
James is survived by his daughter Megan Locker, brother Matthew Buck, nephew Caiden Laier, Aunt Debbie (Dave) Zavodny, along with several other loving friends and family.
He was predeceased by his parents, Wayne and Patricia Buck.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Paul Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
