Age 59, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Sparrow Health System in Lansing.
David was born May 2, 1961, in Owosso, the son of Richard and Jacqueline (Caron) Kelly.
The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 20. Please dress appropriately. Dave did casual best: casual always.
He graduated from Owosso High School in 1979. He served in the Army National Guard. He was crew chief with Unit Delta 2-147th aviation out of Grand Ledge. He was a helicopter repair specialist. He served for seven years leaving with the rank of sergeant E-5.
David married Kathleen (Sigafoose) at St. Paul Catholic Church Sept. 11, 1982.
Dave was self-employed for more than 40 years. He was owner/operator of Kelly Brothers Inc. He was a general and HVAC contractor. He was extremely knowledgeable and experienced in electrical and plumbing. He was truly a remarkable craftsman. He especially enjoyed working with iron and masonry and this is where his artistic talents really shined. Many of Dave’s skills were self-taught long before the days of YouTube. Dave was a talented machinist and had designed many impressive projects. His work was his hobby and his hobby was his work.
His sarcasm and dry sense of humor were the best and his deep and genuine laugh was even better. Who else but Dave Kelly would use the line “service without the smile” as their company tagline. One always knew where they stood with Dave. He usually said what other people were thinking, but were afraid to say. Dave’s unfiltered honesty may have been one of his trademarks, but he was blessed with more true friendships than most.
Dave was a licensed private pilot. He made his first solo flight in August 1997. He had a great interest in the history of military aircraft, especially helicopters. He was an avid sportsman and he loved hunting and firearms. He was a member of the Shiawassee Conservation Association and was the architect and president of the local deer camp. He also loved water skiing, biking and running.
Dave’s love for his family was very evident. He was 110 percent involved and was always there for them.
“My Dad taught me everything I know. He was also the hardest working person I’ve ever known, as well as being an abundance of wisdom and knowledge to both my brothers and me. But he also had one of the biggest hearts…in case you didn’t know. LOL And he had a sense of humor that was endearing and at the same time amazing!”
“One of the things about my dad is that behind his gruff exterior he was extraordinarily kind. He showed his kindness through his actions and not words. He was generous through his actions and humble till the end.”
“My father was a tough man with the kindest heart, never afraid to tell me when I messed up, but always kind enough to help me dig out of the hole I dug myself into. He is the best man I have ever known and if I could be one quarter of the man he was I will have succeeded in life and made the world a better place. The world will be missing the best man to grace this earth. I love you Dad.”
David is survived by his wife of 38 years, Kathleen; sons Christopher A. Kelly, Jon-David Kelly and Reichert W. Kelly; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; siblings Caron Seward, Shawn (Kathy) Kelly, Deborah (Dan) Ritter and Keith Seward; and many other loving family members and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents Richard and Jacqueline Kelly; stepfather Ivan Tinklepaugh; father-in-law and mother-in-law Jerome and Suzanne Sigafoose; and Aunt Rosemary Sigafoose.
Memorial suggestions are suggested to the Owosso Conservation Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.