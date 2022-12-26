Sherrill Weisenburger

Age 82, of Owosso, passed away Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at her home with family by her side.
Age 82, of Owosso, passed away Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at her home with family by her side.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Gregory Timmons officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at the funeral home.
Sherrill was born Feb. 11, 1940 in Flint, the daughter of Francis and Katherine (Sission) Lawrence.
She graduated from Beecher High School, class of 1958 and was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and Calvary United Methodist Church.
Sherrill was active with the Good News Club and the church choir. Through the years she enjoyed being a wedding consultant, room mother, card maker, scarf knitter and a seamstress; especially for her grandchildren. Sherrill looked forward to traveling with the singing group the challenges, bowling on her team leagues and the 45 years she spent as a 4-H Leader. Most of all, Sherrill will be remembered for her gift of loving people where they were and spreading her love of God.
She married Charles Weisenburger on May 16, 1959 at E. Grand Blvd Methodist Church in Flint.
Sherrill worked at Owosso Public Schools for 37 years, but her real life’s work was being a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Sherrill is survived by her daughters Pam Weisenburger-Kruger, Lynnae (Keith) Kelley and Shana Prieur; grandchildren Travis (Lori) Weisenburger, Joshua (Heidi) Kelley, Maegen Prieur (Vincent Krug) Aiden (Stephanie) Morgan, Rebecca Prieur (Jeffrey Donelson) and Rachel Prieur (Dominic Prince); great-grandchildren Tyler Reynolds, Payton Weisenburger, Claire and Emma Kelley, Elouise and Harrison Krug, Pheodora Donelson and Charles and KayzLynn Weisenburger; brothers Ernest (Lois) Lawrence and Keith (Robbie) Lawrence; and nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband Charles Weisenburger, son Thomas Weisenburger, granddaughter Emily Kelley, her parents and brother Ken Lawrence.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Shiawassee County 4-H Dog Development Program or Memorial Healthcare Cancer Center.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
