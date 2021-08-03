Age 70, of Chesaning, passed away Sunday evening, Aug. 1, 2021, at Chesaning Comfort Care.
Robert was born in Bisbee, North Dakota, March 14, 1951, the son of James Arthur and Thora Agnes (Solberg) Berg.
Robert was raised in North Dakota and was the youngest of eight children. He graduated from Bisbee High School with the class of 1969 and later graduated with a bachelor’s degree from North Dakota State University in Fargo.
Mr. Berg worked in the lab for Memorial Healthcare in Owosso for more than 40 years and also worked at St. Mary’s hospital in Saginaw for many years.
Robert loved spending time with his family and going to their various activities, especially watching his daughters in competitive cheerleading. He also enjoyed golfing, gardening, reading, singing, cooking and restoring antiques, and was a fan of the Spartans and the Tigers.
Robert is survived by his loving children Tyler Berg, Gretchen (Manuel) Villalpando and Sarah Berg; adored grandchildren Hannah, Morgan, Cruz, Enzo, Miguel, Halle and Beckham; sisters Margaret Briske and Helen (Charles) Grommesh; brother Lloyd (Sara) Berg; brothers-in-law James Haahr and Rodger Haugen; sister-in-law Sylvia Berg; many nieces and nephews; and other loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers James and Lauritz Berg; sisters Connie Haugen and Laurel Haahr; and brother-in-law Wilbert Briske.
You may light a memorial candle or share a memory at misiukfuneralhome.com.
The Berg family wishes to thank the staff at Chesaning Comfort Care for their time and loving care of Robert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.