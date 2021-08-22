Age 74, of Pontiac, passed away Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel in Owosso. The Rev. Jason Evans will officiate, with burial to follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Gary’s family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, and again Wednesday one hour prior to the service.
Gary was born June 11, 1947, in Owosso, to Clare and Clova (Curtiss) Irons. Gary served his country faithfully in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He worked for General Motors at the Truck and Bus Plant in Pontiac for 35 years before retiring in 2006.
On Sept. 6, 2003, Gary married Maxine Overfield in Waterford. He was a life member of the Owosso VFW Post 9455 and enjoyed hunting, fishing, bicycling and riding his motorcycle.
Gary is survived by his wife, Maxine; children Christoper Irons of Owosso, Glecia Irons of Owosso and Michelle (Larry) Gaines of Macomb Co.; grandchildren Casey, Franklin, Kimberly, Haley (Eli) and Abbey; great-grandchildren Alexis, Jasmine, Xander, Elana and Brantley; brothers Terry and Robert; along with many step children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Gaylord and David.Memorial contributions given in Gary’s name are suggested to the Wounded Warriors Project.
