Leo Constine

Age 69, of Owosso, passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at the Hospice House of Shiawassee County surrounded by his family.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. today, at Nelson-House Funeral Home and from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, with a rosary being prayed at 7 p.m.
Leo was born on April 3, 1953 in Owosso, to Vincent and Veronica (Weber) Constine and spent 30 years on his family’s farm, fostering his love for agriculture and watching things grow. Leo was a lifelong member of St. Paul Church where he was an altar server, janitor, Cemetery and Administration Commissions member and lector for over 30 years.
He graduated from St. Paul High School in 1971 as a member of the school’s last graduating class. Leo obtained a bachelor’s of science degree in 1976 and a master’s of arts degree in 1979 from Michigan State University.
Later, he obtained a master’s of education in educational leadership from the American College of Education in 2012. He married the love of his life, Lori Burgess, at St. Paul Church on June 18, 1993.
Leo once said his hobbies were: family, family, family; work, work and more work; golf; camping with family and friends; fishing; and hunting. He said the loves of his life were: [his] wife Lori and family; the students of Corunna High School (CHS); and [his] commitment to continual improvement of education at Corunna Public Schools (CPS).
Mr. Constine began his career in education as a student teacher in 1975, teaching Vocational Agriculture. He transitioned into full-time teaching in January of 1976 and was a member of the team that opened the “new high school” that fall. Over his career, he brought his passion for the sciences to life through teaching Biology, Honors Biology, Physical Science and Topics in Biology — a course he created to cater to a wide variety of student interests.
During his tenure at CPS, Leo willingly donated his free time to ensure students were never denied opportunities to engage in extracurricular activities. With teamwork as a fundamental value, Leo made sure that every team had a coach and that every player had a mentor.
He was responsible for the development of nearly a dozen clubs and sports teams, such as the Ski Club, Science Club and Pom-poms Squad. With his creation of the Science Club came the largest club within CHS, which gave hundreds of students the opportunity to travel to places they may have otherwise never had a chance to see.
The club sponsored many trips to Canada, alternating between Niagara Falls and Toronto, as well as taking trips to Costa Rica. Leo was instrumental in the transition of the Girls Golf Club into a Varsity Team and was also the coach for several sports, including Freshman Boys Basketball, Boys Varsity Golf and Boys Varsity Swimming. Leo’s support for Cavalier Athletics extended well beyond the field, opening his home for countless team meals. His participation in the school didn’t end there, as he was involved with many professional committees, including the North Central Association, Teacher Technology Initiative for the Governor and served the Corunna Education Association as vice-president, president and chief negotiator.
During his last year in the classroom, Mr. Constine was named CPS’ Teacher of the Year, demonstrating his remarkable impact on students’ lives. Even though his career in the classroom ended after 35 years, his impact on CHS didn’t stop there: Leo spent the next seven years in administration, serving as principal of CHS before retiring in July of 2017.
Leo’s commitment to the community extended beyond his service with CPS. He was heavily involved with the Shiawassee County Fair for 25 years, where he served on the Fair Board and was elected as assistant manager and manager. Additionally, Leo served as Chairman of Site Development for the “new fairgrounds,” leading the transition from McCurdy Park to it’s present location. As recognition for his contributions and success, he represented Shiawassee County by presenting at the International Fair Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada in 1997.
Leo spent his retirement continuing his love for serving others through campground hosting at Hartwick Pines State Park and proctoring exams for students at Michigan State University.
Leo is survived by his wife Lori (Burgess) Constine; daughters Haley Constine and Amanda (Dan) Cook; sons Scott (Kaleigh) Constine and Adam (Karlee) Constine; grandchildren Jac Clegg, Raelyn Cook and Morgan Cook; sisters Margaret (Brian) Bandkau and Catherine (Gary) Schmidtfranz; brother Paul (Amy) Constine; brother-in-law Dale Burgess; sister-in-law Debbi (Rich) Atherton; many nieces and nephews; and other loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Vincent and Veronica (Weber) Constine; brother William (Bill) Constine; sisters Patricia Schafer and Joanne Constine; father-in-law Ronald Burgess; and mother-in-law Joanne (Janego) Burgess.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
