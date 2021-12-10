Age 73, of Perry, passed away Wednesday Dec. 8, 2021, at Memorial Healthcare.
Clifton was born at home in Chapin on Christmas Day in 1947. He was the son of Howard and Minnie (Bovee) Tobias. He graduated from Chesaning Union High School with the class of 1966.
He enlisted in the U.S. Navy March 8, 1967, and served in Vietnam and Korea. On Sept. 18, 1971, he married Shirley Hinspeter at the Perry United Methodist Church. This past September they celebrated 50 years of marriage.
Clifton worked at Universal Electric in Owosso, which changed to MagnaTech and then A.O. Smith, for 40 years before going to work at Capital City Airport as a mechanic. Clifton also did custodial work at St. Isidore Catholic Church. He was a jack-of-all-trades; if he could not make something work it could not be fixed. He enjoyed woodworking, collecting coins, steam engines and was an honorary fireman for the Pere Marquette 1225 steam locomotive in Owosso.
Clifton is survived by his wife Shirley; children Melissa (Scott) Hinkley of Perry, Jon (Katie) Tobias of Brighton and Jeffrey (Jessica) Tobias of Perry; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother Delbert Tobias of AuGres; sister-in-law Ann Tobias of Arkansas; and brother and sister-in-law Robert and Donna Hinspeter of Tekonsha.
He was predeceased by his son Thomas, sister Shirley Minarik, brothers Gordon (Bud) and Darwin Tobias, mother and father-in-law Mae and Clayton Hinspeter, and parents Howard and Minnie Tobias.
There will be a funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Laingsburg. The Rev. Bob Basik and the Rev. Anthony Brooks will officiate, with burial to follow at Alton Cemetery in Bennington Township.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, Perry Chapel.
Memorials are suggested to Perry United Methodist Church, Perry Area Fire Rescue Association or Pere Marquette 1225. Online condolences may be sent to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
