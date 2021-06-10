Age 73, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, peacefully with his family at his side at McLaren-Greater Lansing.
Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Bill Moull officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside West Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 11, at the funeral home.
Rodney was born Oct. 30, 1947, in Owosso, the son of Rollin and Viola (Bittell) Spitler. On Oct. 18,1969, he married Janet Irene (Newman) Spitler at Chesaning Methodist Church; together they raised two children, Eric and Stacie.
He graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1966, and was part of the 1965 undefeated Trojans championship football team. He was a lifelong farmer and served 22 years as Rush Township supervisor. Rodney enjoyed hunting with his grandson Matthew and coaching 4-H softball, but, above all else, he valued spending time with his family.
Rodney is survived by his wife Janet, son Eric Spitler, daughter Stacie (Kevin) Carmody, grandson Matthew Spitler (fiancee Ashlee Musolf), sister Karen (Joe) Deal, brother-in-law Dennis Newman, brother- and sister-in-law Bill and Marilyn Stevenson, nephews Mike (Lee) Spitler and Tarkingtan Newman, nieces Sabrina (Jack) Lust and Laura Stevenson, along with other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents Rollin and Viola, father- and mother in-law Warren and Betty Newman, sister-in-law Martha Newman, and good friend Jack Sodman Jr.
Per Rodney’s wishes, casual attire is preferred, as well as all memorial contributions to go to Rush Township Road Fund.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
