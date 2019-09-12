Age 59, of Corunna, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at her home.
Funeral services will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Nelson-House Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, Sept. 15, from noon until the service time.
Rose was born Aug. 7, 1960, in Cass City, the daughter of Vern Johnson and Donna (Aldrich) Ackels.
She attended Owosso High School.
Rose enjoyed doing crafts such as crocheting. Most of all she loved spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren.
Rose is survived by her children Shawn Johnson and Danielle (Dan) Bonasse; grandson Ethan Johnson and Bronson Bonasse; brothers Anthony (Amy) Ackels, Ray L. Johnson, Rusty (Talenna) Ackels and Cheryl (Joe) Orweller; several nieces, nephews and other lov-
ing family members and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, two sisters and a brother.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
