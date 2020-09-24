Age 85, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at his home with family by his side.
Funeral services will take place at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Marlene Webster officiating. Burial will take place at Eastlawn Cemetery in Saginaw at a later date. The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home from noon until the time of service Friday.
Robert was born June 14, 1935, in Ann Arbor, the son of James and Nellie (Howey) Soule.
He graduated from Saginaw High School and married Marietta Weber-Bedell July 1, 1978.
Robert retired from Georgia Pacific after 50 years of service.
He looked forward to trips to the casino, but, most of all, Robert’s most-favorite thing was spending time with his family, grandchildren and, especially, his great-grandchildren.
Robert is survived by his wife Marietta; children Benjamin Soule, Jim (Karen) Bedell, Scott Bedell, Julie Bedell (David Rosenberger Sr.) and Jack (Cheryl) Bedell; grandchildren Brianna Soule, Tyler Soule, Zachary Bedell, Aaron Bedell, Blake Bedell, Jacob Good, Kayla Bedell (Alex Dana) and Hope Bedell (Dale Matrau); great-granddaughters Lily Hough, Aria Dana and Kinsley Bedell; siblings Donny (Joanne) Soule, Lee (Andy) Soule, Larry Soule, Louie Soule, Betty (David) Keifer, Kenney (Brenda) Soule and David (Carol) Soule; and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents James and Nellie; and siblings Donna Soule, Shirley Smith, Bonnie Miguel and Earl Soule.
Memorial contributions are suggested to his wife Marietta.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
