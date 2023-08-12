Florence M. Woodhams

Of Owosso passed away Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Ovid Healthcare.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14, at St. Paul Catholic Church, with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with a rosary prayed at 5 p.m.
Florence was born on April 22, 1960, in Owosso, daughter of Bernard and Patricia Woodhams. She graduated from Owosso High School in 1978. She had a career as an Avon representative for over 25 years and enjoyed working with people.
She was a lifetime member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church, where she sang in the choir and volunteered as an aide in religious education classes for special needs children.
She participated in Daily Mass, Rosary Devotions, Prayer Group, nursing home ministry and the intercessory Prayer Chain. Her greatest joy was communicating with others. She never forgot a birthday or anniversary and frequently reached out through phone calls, visits and cards, which she sent to family, friends and shut-ins.
She was also a member of TOPS and maintained a healthy lifestyle that included walking, biking, hiking and eating her favorite banana pepper sandwiches at Subway.
Florence is survived by her siblings and their families, including Ann Manion; Maureen Poe and son Adam; Martha and Mack Shuping and daughter Jennie; John and Therese Woodhams, their daughter Erin and husband Rusty Faber; LarryWoodhams and children Christina, Anna, Carla, Larry and his wife Haley; John and Deborah McDaniel; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
She is predeceased by her parents Bernard and Patricia Woodhams and brother-in-law Stanley Poe.
The family wishes to express their greatest thanks to DS Heavenly Haven, their staff and residents, where Florence lived in happiness for 13 years; to the doctors, nurses and staff of Ovid Healthcare and Memorial Healthcare, and to other professionals who assisted her with such kindness throughout her last years. You are all the best!
Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Paul Catholic Church, Owosso, to benefit the religious education program, and those wishing to benefit DS Heavenly Haven and their Owosso homes for special needs men and women may contribute to Life In Christ Church, Owosso, with the notation: Florence-Funeral.
