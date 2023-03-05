Donna LaVonne (Marshall) Blight

Age 91, of Bancroft, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at The Meadows of Caledonia Township.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at the First Congregational Church of Bancroft with Todd Evans officiating. Burial will follow at the Fremont Cemetery in Bancroft.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 3, at Nelson House Funeral home.
Donna was born Sept. 16, 1931, in Flint, the daughter of Walter and Fern (Hyatt) Marshall. She married Norman J. Blight on Aug. 7, 1950, at Court Street Methodist Church in Flint. She lived in Clio from age 4 until she and Norman moved to Bancroft in 1960. After graduation from Clio High School, she attended Flint Comptometer Business School and worked at Buick Main Office on Hamilton Ave for five years before starting their family.
She and Norman enjoyed many happy years at their cottages in Iosco County and later wintered in Punta Gorda, Florida. Before Donna retired, she worked for her husband in their business, Blight Oil Company, for many years. She was a member of Monday Study Club and the First Congregational Church of Bancroft where, in the past, she was a trustee and church treasurer. She always enjoyed attending her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s activities.
Donna is survived by her children Ann Blight of Traverse City, Gail (Jon) Love of Bancroft, Matthew (Sandy) Blight of Bancroft and Mary (Kelly) Buchholz of Owosso; grandchildren Zach (Karen) DeYoung of Lake Linden, Michaella DeYoung of Lansing, Katie (Chad) Chunko of Corunna, Brad (Kelly) Love of Coldwater, Jeff Blight (Emily Mosciski) and Ashley Blight of Bancroft, Justin (Abby) Buchholz and Evan Buchholz of Pontiac; and great-grandchildren Isabella, Sophia and Case DeYoung, Claire, Olivia, Macie and Charlotte Chunko and Eli, Ella and Easton Love.
She was predeceased by her husband, Norman Blight, parents, Walter and Fern Marshall, brother, Robert (Bobby) Marshall, sisters, Patricia Kammeraad and Phylis Conway and granddaughter Brittany Elizabeth Buchholz.
Memorial contributions are suggested to McLaren Hospice of Davison, First Congregational Church of Bancroft and St. Jude’s.
The family would like to thank McLaren Hospice of Davison for their service, as well as all of the staff at The Meadows of Owosso for their compassionate care for Donna during her stay.
