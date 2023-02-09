Age 80, of Bancroft, formerly of Perry, passed away peacefully, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at her home.
Updated: February 9, 2023 @ 2:26 pm
Age 80, of Bancroft, formerly of Perry, passed away peacefully, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at her home.
A celebration of lfe honoring Anne will be from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, 214 S. Main St., Perry.
Anne was born in Chicago, Illinois, on Jan. 7, 1943, to Jacquin H. and Maxine E. (Loomis) Botsford. She was a 1960 graduate of Perry High School and attended Lansing Business University, which is now Davenport College in Lansing. Anne lived and worked for several years in Howell, Fowlerville and DeWitt. She moved back to Perry in 1977 and was hired by Michigan State University in the College of Nursing that same year and began working for MSU Extension Service in 1980. She retired from MSU in 2005. She enjoyed her career with Extension, receiving awards and appreciation from Michigan Agricultural Extension agents in 1997, in 2001 a Meritorious Support Award by the Epsilon Sigma Phi fraternity, members of Extension Specialists and field staff throughout the state. She was an avid Spartan fan and frequently praised the Extension Program at MSU. Anne also loved NASCAR Sprint Cup racing. Upon her retirement, she was a dedicated volunteer and heavily involved in the Neighborhood Watch Program in her community. She told her friends and family it was her way of giving back. In 2007-2008, Anne decided to get active in the Community Emergency Response Team in Shiawassee County; an on-call volunteer in case of a disaster state-wide. Anne stated she hoped she would not have to use her training. Anne joined and became very active in the Greater Perry Area Lions Club in 2010 when they were newly formed. Anne had a passion for serving others and she continued to do this throughout her life.
Anne is survived by her daughter Stacey L. Schad of Bancroft; three grandchildren Amanda C. (Mike) Mayer of Leslie, Joshua W. Rundell of Dallas, Texas and Zack A. Bradley of Williamston; great-grandchildren Tanner Ryan, Landyn Bradley, Lolaah Bradley and Quinn Mayer; sister-in-law Barbara N. (Harper) Botsford; nephew Christopher A. Botsford; nieces Julie (Tom) Bachelder and Wendi L. Jenks; great-nieces Chelsea Botsford, Shelby Bachelder and Madison Bachelder; and great-nephew David Jenks III.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Jack W. Botsford and great-nephew, Jordan Botsford.
The family wishes to thank the compassionate care and friendship which was shown by Monika Hartman, her caregiver, who made each day meaningful and positive.
In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be made to MSU Extension at canr.msu.edu/outreach/ or to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org.
Online condolences may be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
