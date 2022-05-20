Harold R. Pearson

Born Aug. 14, 1931, to Fred and Hilda Pearson in Escanaba, passed peacefully in his sleep Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, with his wife and family at his side.
Harold graduated Escanaba High School in 1949, spent one semester at Ferris Institute (now Ferris State University) and then joined the U.S. Air Force. He served in Korea and returned to the United States in 1953. In 1954, he married Mary E. Noyes and they made their first home in Milwaukee while Harold finished school at Spencerian College with a bachelor’s degree in business. Their marriage was blessed with five children, who were all born in Milwaukee.
Harold started his career with A.O. Smith in Milwaukee, then went to Froedtert Malt Co. as a Supervisor. He subsequently joined Babcock and Wilcox as the personnel manager. From there, he joined Symons Corp. in Des Plaines, Illinois, as employee relations director, then became plant manager and vice president. He then was asked by Symons to facilitate the purchase and changeover of two companies, one in Missouri and one in Texas.
In 1973, he joined Wickes Corporation as vice president of Woodard Furniture in Owosso, and went from there to York, Pennslyvania, as general manager of Yorktowne Cabinets. In 1978, he joined Philips Industries in Cincinnati as general manager of Malta Window Co. in Malta, Ohio. He retired in 1990 from Philips as president of their Shelter Products Group.
After retirement, he and Mary moved to Harlingen, Texas, where they spent many happy years playing golf, traveling extensively and making many new friends. In 2018, they moved to John Knox Village in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, to be near their children.
He is survived by his wife Mary; sons Dale (Donna) of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, and Robert (Renee) of Owosso; daughters Patricia of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Kathleen (Howard) Rothwell of Park City, Utah and Jacqueline (Fred) Lamer of Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren Andy (Jennifer) Pearson, Samantha (Doug) Dodson, Mitchell (Michaela) Stepp, Caroline Pearson, Dennis Rothwell and Paulina Pearson; and great-grandchild Aidan Pearson.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother; brother John; and sisters Pauline and Marian.
Services were held at John Knox Village chapel on Monday, May 16 and interment at Floral Hills Memorial Garden, Freedom Mausoleum, in Kansas City, Missouri, will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations to JKV Hospice would be appreciated.
