David Allen Gapinski

Age 78, of Owosso, passed away Monday, July 10, 2023, at Memorial Healthcare.
Graveside military honors will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at Oak Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. at Nelson-House Funeral Home and will go in procession to the cemetery.
Dave was born March 14, 1945, in Ridgeway, Pennsylvania to Edward and Mary Jane Gapinski of Johnsonburg, Pennsylvania.
The family moved to Blue Ash, Ohio when Dave was nine years old where Dave completed his education at Sycamore High School. He was a star player on the varsity football team and his younger brother would run onto the field at the end of games to be carried off on Dave’s shoulders. He maintained many friendships from his years at Sycamore.
Dave married Cheryl Lory in 1967. This year they would have been married 56 years. They loved to play golf together, loved to travel and enjoyed a common love of music.
Dave was a lifetime fisherman, and especially enjoyed fishing trips to Canada with his brothers.
His other joys included country music and singing, playing cards with his brothers and uncles, Ohio State football and Frisch’s strawberry pie. He was also a huge fan of Roger Staubach.
The greatest joy of his life was his grandson, Michael David.
Dave began his career at Cincinnati Milacron and ended his career at Woodard Furniture in Owosso. He was actively involved in the Owosso community, helping to organize the Arts and Crafts at the Castle during the Curwood Festival. He also played Santa Claus for many years for Downtown Owosso. Dave was also very proud to serve in the Army Reserve.
Dave is survived by daughter Caryn Collier and her husband Anthony; son James; grandson Michael David Pirochta; siblings Edward (Christine), Michael, Marianne and Richard; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at Memorial Long Term Care for the love and care they gave Dave. They became part of our family and for that we are forever grateful!
Memorial contributions are suggested to The National Wildlife Association or donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
