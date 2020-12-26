Former Owosso resident, and fireman/paramedic in Owosso from 1974 to 2001, passed away peacefully in his home in Southfield Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.
Steve will join his mom and dad.
He is survived by his children Matt and Mary, as well as his brothers Don and Ed, and sister Del.
Steve requested to be cremated and his ashes will be spread per his wishes after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.