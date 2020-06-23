Kelly Sue Whitesell

Age 53, of Reno, Nevada, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, suddenly from a massive cardiac arrest.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Kelly was born Aug. 17, 1966, in Owosso, the daughter of Gary and Sue (Mole) Whitesell.
She graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1984.
Kelly was a huge Red Wings fan and enjoyed reading. She will be remembered by her loved ones for her love of shopping and her passion for shoes.
She was employed in accounts payable at the University of Nevada-Reno.
Kelly leaves behind her parents; brother Brent (Sandy) Whitesell of Kansas City, Missouri; niece Ellie and nephew Mason; uncle Garth Whitesell; and many friends and special co-workers; as well as her three loving cats.
She was predeceased by her grandparents George and Grace Whitesell, and Walter and Margaret Mole.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.