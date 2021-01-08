Patricia Soper

Age 83, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Pleasant View.
Patricia was born July 13, 1937, in Detroit, the daughter of Wayne and Virginia (Bonifer) Soper.
She attended Whittemore schools.
Patricia enjoyed watching John Wayne movies, reading Bible stories and doing puzzles.
Patricia worked in housekeeping at Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula, Mississippi.
Patricia is survived by her brother Michael Soper; and niece and nephew Machelle and Michael Soper. She was predeceased by her parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Shiawassee Humane Society. The family would like to thank the staff at Pleasant View for their loving care over the past two years.
Private family services will take place in Moss Point, Mississippi. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
