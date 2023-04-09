Marie Victoria Spalding

Age 83, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at her home.
Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, at Salem Lutheran Church in Owosso. The Rev. James Bare will celebrate and burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.
The Spalding family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 10, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel.
Marie was born on Jan. 25, 1940 in Henderson, to the late Walter and Victoria (Lenart) Senk. She graduated from Owosso High School and on Dec. 2, 1961 she married Richard Max Spalding at Salem Lutheran Church. Marie spent her working life as a deputy clerk for Shiawassee County; she spent time in several departments until her retirement after 32 years of service. She loved to be outdoors working in her flower gardens, she enjoyed helping Richard around the farm and helping people prepare their income taxes.
Left to carry Marie’s memory are her husband of 61 years Richard; their sons Chuck Spalding and Ken (Pam) Spalding; grandchildren Michael (Erica) Spalding, Brian (Alyssa) Spalding, Jeff (Stacey) Spalding, Alexis Spalding, Ciara Spalding, Kaylee (Joe) Salander, Marissa Spalding and Cali Spalding; great-grandchildren Lily, Liam, Owen and Jasper; also her siblings Theodore Senk, Jean (Dennis) Cline, Judy Senk, Jack Senk, Robert (Diane) Senk and Dorothy Herriman.
She was welcomed to Heaven by her parents and sister in-laws, Audrey Senk and Bonnie Senk.
Memorial contributions can be directed to the Salem Lutheran Church or the team at Memorial Hospice.
Condolences, pictures and memories can be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
