On July 23, 1928, Myrtle (Howard) and Berl Gingrich gave birth to a son, Gerald “Duane” Gingrich.
He grew up in Ashley and graduated from Ashley High School in 1946. He always boasted that he was eighth in his class.
Jerry served in the U.S. Army from 1950-52 during the Korean War. On Sept. 13, 1952, he married Wilma Norris in Waterloo, Indiana. Together, he and Wilma enjoyed 59 years of marriage and raised seven children.
Jerry was a lifelong farmer and he worked and retired from Midland Ross in Owosso. He also worked for Capital Tool & Die for another 10 years before retiring at the age of 65.
Surviving him are children Howard (Melanie) Gingrich, Chris (Sue) Gingrich, Russell (Rhonda) Gingrich, Brenda (Brian) Acre, Linda (Donnie) Snelling and John (Geneva) Gingrich. He also leaves behind 26 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren and his beloved dog, Buttercup.
He was preceded in death by sister Marjorie Beard, wife Willie and son Jimmy Gingrich.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time outdoors. Family was important to him and he loved spending time with them, especially his grandkids and great-grandkids. He had an amazing life and touched everyone he knew.
He will be remembered at a celebration of life the summer of 2022.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Elsie Area Food Bank, 225 S. Ovid St., Elsie, MI 48831. Online condolences can be sent to smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
