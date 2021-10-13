Age 87, of Corunna, passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.
Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at St Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow Mass at Pinetree Cemetery with military honors.
William was born Nov, 21, 1933 in Detroit, the son of Alfred and Margaret (Sheiring) Scheffler.
He graduated from Perry High School with the class of 1952 and went on to proudly serve in the U.S. Army.
William enjoyed going out for coffee with his wife, spending time with his family and car rides with his wife and dog, Chloe.
He married Bonnie Kay Brooks in Owosso at St. Joseph Church Oct. 8, 1960.
William worked at GM Lansing for 48 years.
William is survived by his wife Bonnie Scheffler; son Paul (Corrina) Scheffler; daughter Patrice (Kerfi) Katrak; grandchildren Matthew Scheffler, Aaron (Emmie) Scheffler, Alison (Shon) Kuhn, Kade and Cali Katrak, Olivia (Jose) Becerra, and Andrew and AJ Hertach; sisters Frances (Leon) Williams and Dorothy ( Arthur) Miller; brother Dave (Edna) Scheffler; along with other loving friends and family.
He was predeceased by daughter Tawnya Hertach; father Alfred Scheffler; mother Margaret Scheffler; sisters Ruth Womble, Edna Bough, Elizabeth Scheffler and Maria Campbell; and brothers James and Robert Scheffler.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Paul Catholic Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
