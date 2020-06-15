Dick Sveda

Age 78, of Corunna, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.
Funeral services will take place 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. John Walworth officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Owosso. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. today, June 15, at the funeral home.
Dick was born Jan. 21, 1942, in Owosso, the son of Fred and Zada (Harris) Sveda.
He graduated from Corunna High School, class of 1960. Dick married Kay Marks in Owosso on Feb. 22, 1964; she predeceased him in 2011.
Dick loved to go pheasant hunting and fishing. He enjoyed tending to his garden and his yard. Dick also enjoyed taking casino trips.
He is survived by his children Mike Sveda and Kirsten (Don) Wilson; grandchildren Dana, Evan and Elijah Hartweg, Eli and Parker Wilson; sisters Janet Sveda and Betty (Bob) Sumner; and many other loving family and friends; and cat Missy.
He was predeceased by his wife, his parents, and brothers Fred Sveda and Jack Sveda.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
