Harold Clinton Shooter

Age 87, of Owosso, formerly of the Morrice/Perry area, passed away Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw. In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be announced in the future with interment at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.
Harold was born Feb. 6, 1933, in Fowlerville, to the late Clinton Benjamin and Sarah Elizabeth (Lang) Shooter. He was a graduate of Fowlerville High School and went on to marry the love of his life, Marjorie Elsbeth Veith on Sept. 21, 1951, in Fowlerville. Harold entered the United States Air Force on Sept. 2, 1952, and faithfully served his country as an ECM Operator on B-29s in Korea, receiving an honorable discharge on Sept. 1, 1956. During his time in the military, he received the National Defense Medal, the Korean Service Medal, the United Nations Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal for his service. He was called back to duty for a brief time as a reservist in 1962 at the conclusion of the Bay of Pigs. Upon his return to civilian life, he gained employment with Michigan Bell, which he retired from as a toll testman in June 1991.
Harold enjoyed flying his whole life and after obtaining his pilot’s license, maintained a small recreational plane in which he would make annual pilgrimages to the air show in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, with family and friends. He has passed on a love of exploring and travel to his family and with his daughters traveled over 110,000 miles to 46 states and 12 Canadian provinces and territories over the course of 19 years. He will be missed by all at local athletic events, which he often attended in both Morrice and Perry with his “Red Rambler” car that he
restored with his son. Harold was a passionate member of the Bald Eagle Flying Club, the Civil Air Patrol, the Sheriff’s Association, and volunteered as senior police with the Ingham County Sheriff’s Department.
Harold is survived by his wife of 69 years, Marjorie E. Shooter; children Jacqueline (Berton) Cook, Sherry Grinnell, and Greg (Lynne) Shooter; grandchildren Tony (Kelly) Grinnell, Amy (Michael) Brock, Shanda (David) Greco, and Kerstin (Tony) Rasch; seven great-grandchildren; siblings Donna Clark, Norma Heap, and David (Debbie) Shooter; brother-in-law Martin Veith, sister-in-law Priscilla (Floyd) Shelters; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Clinton and Sarah Shooter, and brothers, George, Ike and Paul Shooter.
Memorials are suggested to Perry Sports Boosters, 2555 Britton Road, Perry, MI 48872.
