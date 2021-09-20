Age 83, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Deacon Gary Edington officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Bennington Township with military honors to follow.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22 at the funeral home.
Frederick was born Oct. 6, 1937, in Owosso, the son of Walter and Ina (Reid) Balcom.
He graduated from Owosso High School with the class of 1956 and attended Central Michigan University, where he obtained his bachelor of science degree in 1966. Frederick proudly served in the U.S. Air Force.
Fred was a member of Knights of Columbus, VFW and JC’s Junior Achievement. He enjoyed golfing, boating, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. Fred loved to entertain, and have family and friends out to their home on the lake. He was loved by anyone and everyone who knew him.
He married Janet (McCarthy) Balcom, the love of his life in Owosso Jan. 13, 1962.
Frederick worked in accounting at Midland Ross, Ford, and sales at Blain Buick and Graff.
Frederick is survived by his wife Janet; children Douglas (Michelle) Balcom and Kimberly (Chris) Wahl; brother Darwin (Marci) Balcom; grandchildren Leslee Balcom, Blake Balcom, Baylee Balcom, Bryce Flanner and Bryan Flanner; stepgrandchildren Russell, Ian and Quintin Wahl; sister-in-law Judy Mallery; and numerous nieces, nephews and close family friends.
He was predeceased by his father Walter Balcom, mother Ina Balcom, brother Ronald Balcon, and sisters Marlene Lake and Marilyn Giffi.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.