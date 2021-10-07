Age 34, of Henderson, passed away Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, the result of an automobile accident.
Funeral services will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike Prince officiating.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to the time of service Sunday at the funeral home.
Jackson was born Sept. 4, 1987, in Owosso, the son of Dean and Rita (Voris) Cunningham Jr.
He graduated from Ovid-Elsie High School, class of 2005, completed his Dale Carnegie Course and received the Highest Award Achievement. Jackson attended Corunna Church of the Nazarene, Faith Family and recently became member of Durand Eagles Aerie.
Jackson enjoyed kayaking, salmon fishing, camping, watching the TV series “Grimm” and watching movies, as well as visiting Biggby Coffee with his first love, his daughter Ryanne. Throughout the years, he enjoyed playing softball, football, baseball, playing pool, hunting, bicycling, and hanging out on the pontoon at Bluegill Island this past summer.
Jackson was employed with Warwick Hills, Rugged Liner, Kazoo’s and Caregiver through the years.
Jackson is survived by his daughter Ryanne Cunningham; parents; siblings Crystal (Jason) Oaks, Erin (Rusty) Faber and Doug Voris; niece Brinley Oaks; nephews J.B. Oaks and Corbyn Martin; grandmother Dee Voris; many other loving family and friends; and dog Nala.
He was predeceased by his brother Jacob Deering and grandparents Elveda Voris, Victor (Butch) Voris, Dean (Jack) Cunningham Sr. and Mable Cunningham.
