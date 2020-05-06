Age 86, a business owner and resident of Springville, California, died Sunday, March 15, 2020.
No services will take place. Interment will be private.
Dwight was born in Owosso March 10, 1934, the son of Adelbert and Lola Shepard.
Dwight is survived by his beloved wife Beverly Shepard of Springville, California; son Tim and Mila Shepard of Sacramento; daughter Cheryle and Paul Kirstein of Hope, New Jersey; son Randy Shepard of Bridgeport, New York; son Conrad and Carol of Reinhold, Pennsylvania; son Terrance and Katy of Springville, California; 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and four brothers.
