Age 79, of Morrice, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.
Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Perry Chapel.
The Bristley family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Judy was born Dec. 8, 1942, in Durand, to the Robert J. and Doris E. (Smith) Corwin. After graduation from Durand High School, she married David Leland Bristley on June 20, 1964, and together they raised three children: Susan, Debra, and John.
Judy started working at Simplicity Engineering in Durand when she was 18, retiring in 2004. Judy was a giver. Whether it was making sure you were fed, or giving you a gift, she always made sure that you were taken care of and celebrated. She was a devoted member of the Morrice United Methodist Church, the UMC Women and the Birthday Club. She loved to garden and play in her flowers; she canned her own vegetables and gave away what was left over.
Judy is survived by her children Susan (Rodney) Adair, Debra (Floyd) Price and John (Laura) Bristley; grandson Gage Price; and siblings Leonard (Pam) Corwin, Dorrene May, Robert B. (Laurie) Corwin and Edna Thompson.
She was predeceased by her husband David, her parents and granddaughter Megan Price.
Memorial contributions in Judy’s name can be directed to the Morrice United Methodist Church.
Online condolences can be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
