Age 69, of Chesaning, passed away Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
She was born April 28, 1951. She was the daughter of Carl and Jeanette (Kligar) Zajdlik.
DiAnne was married for 50 years to John Stasa. They were married June 27, 1970, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church (St. Peter Parish) in Chesaning. They raised their family on their farm in the Easton area.
She was the loving mother of Erick Stasa, Brett (Bobbie) Stasa and Josh (Megan) Stasa. She will be missed by her grandchildren Mitch Stasa (Melissa Escamilla), Shelby Stasa (Collin Dole), Zachary Amman (Tiffany Haughton), Hannah Stasa, Dylan Horn and Braden Horn; great-grandchild Jackson Amman; sisters Sharon Nelson and Marlene (Bob) Vrable; many cousins, nieces, nephews, and loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her sisters Rose Marie (Ron) Krzciok and Cindy (Howie) Gross.
DiAnne loved traveling. She looked forward to wintering in Florida, visits to the casino, and an occasional cocktail. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Her smile and laugh were contagious.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at St. Peter Parish Catholic Church, 404 S. Wood St. in Chesaning. Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. Saturday until time of the memorial Mass. Inurnment will follow in Easton Cemetery.
If desired, contributions in her memory may be made to a charity of your choice.
