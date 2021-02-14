Age 66, of Owosso, passed away Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Hurley Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with LuWanda Gordon officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday.
Deborah was born June 16, 1954, in Owosso, the daughter of Gayle and Betty (Cole) Warren.
She attended Owosso High School and married William “Bill” Smith in Owosso on May 18, 1974; he predeceased her in 2017.
Debbie enjoyed doing puzzles and doing arts and crafts. She loved get-togethers, holidays and decorating; especially Christmas.
She was a homemaker and spent her life caring for her family.
Debbie is survived by her children Brian (Sara) Warren, B.J. (Jess) Smith, April (Paul) Double and Troy (Heather) Smith; 13 grandchildren; one great-grandson; brothers Gary Warren, Jeff Warren, Rick (Sandy) Warren and David Warren; and many nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband, parents and siblings Linda, Billy, Greg and infant brother George.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
