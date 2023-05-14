Frederick Raymond Schmitz, Sr.

Age 72, of St. Johns, passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023, at his home.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Age 72, of St. Johns, passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023, at his home.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Frederick was born in Lansing, on April 2, 1951, the son of Frederick A. and Rosie (Cook) Schmitz. He was a graduate of Pewamo Westphalia High School. He served in the U.S. Army. Frederick married Gale Ruthruff on June 5, 1982. Gale passed away on April 23, 2019.
Fred played in the Bluewater Band. He enjoyed many different hobbies, including music, hunting, movies, martial arts, sunbathing and fitness. Anything he did, he gave it his all. Fred served his country in the Army. He retired from General Motors. Fred’s grandchildren brought great joy to his heart.
He is survived by his children Theresa Schmitz, Frederick Schmitz Jr. and Amber Pearce; grandchildren Kyra, Sasha, Sierra, Zander, Kal-El and Zeak; great-grandchildren Renzo, Kynleigh and Kash; sisters Rosemary Schmitz and Jackie Fall; brothers Tom and MaryKay Schmitz, Dan and Val Schmitz, John and Tina Schmitz, Luke and Lorraine Schmitz and Bob and Patty Schmitz; sisters-in-law Debbie Cornell and Dawn Ruthruff; brother-in-law Terry and Judy Ruthruff. Fred is also survived by many nieces, nephews, a very, very special nurse Pam Neumann who has been part of the Schmitz Family for many years and caregiver Jean Yordy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law Richard and Jean Ruthruff; wife; grandchild Payton Reese Axtell; also his brothers-in-law Rick Cornell and Robert Fall.
Memorials may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Online condolences can be sent to smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns.
