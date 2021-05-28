Age 69, of Elsie, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at his home.
A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Smith Family Funeral Homes in Elsie, with the Rev. Charlene Wagner officiating.
Visitation will take place from noon until the time of the service Saturday.
Robin was born in Lansing May 9, 1952, the son of Donald and Martha (Donal) Allen. He graduated from Dansville High School with the class of 1970.
Robin retired from the City of East Lansing in 2002 after 25 years of service. Robin enjoyed farming, horses and motorcycles. He loved sports and followed the Detroit Pistons, Michigan State University and Midland girls softball closely. Robin was a member of the Carland United Methodist Church. He was adventurous, generous and lived life to the fullest. Robin was very outgoing and he never met a stranger. He cherished the time spent with his grandchildren.
He is survived by dear friend and mother of his three children Sandra Allen, of Owosso; girlfriend Sharon Tincher, of Dunedin, Florida; son Robin and Alicia Allen, of Midland, and their daughters Maddie and Mia Allen; daughter Rachel and Matt Coohon, of Leo, Indiana and their sons Jacob and Isaac Coohon; and son Nate and Shelly Allen, of Owosso and their children Audrey and Nolan Allen; sisters Katrinka Allen of Williamston, Charlotte and Tom Butters, of Arizona, and Louise and Don Griener, of Grand Rapids.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Rod Allen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Carland United Methodist Church. Online condolences can be sent to smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
