Age 66, of Durand, passed away at his home Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.
Per his wishes there will be no memorial service at this time; however, he did want to share the following with all of you.
But just a moment ago, we were just kids at the old swimming hole.
But just a moment ago, I felt my first kiss at a dance in the high school gym.
But just a moment ago, I was on the other side of the world so freedom could be for us all.
But just a moment ago, You came into my life, but a moment later you were gone.
A moment ago I lived on the beach, an island next to the sea.
My wings were a truck and I carried food to feed those in need.
But time passes on and moments go by.
Just a moment ago I was young.
Now I watch the sunsets and I smile to myself when I remember the moments gone by.
Life was one great and wonderful adventure.
I missed nothing and saw everything.
And now I begin the greatest adventure of them all.
To all those who touched my life, some by coming and some by going.
I say thank you.
— John “Rick” Gurden, 2021.
Rick was born in Owosso, the son of Richard and Selma Gurden, he attended and graduated from Byron High School and attended Mott Community College prior to enlisting in the U.S. Navy. He had the joy of finishing his life in his boyhood home near Durand.
He is survived by his sister Shari and brother-in-law David Hilliard of Bethesda, Ohio; brother Chuck Gurden of Fenton; aunts June R. (Harold) Coon of Corunna and Esther Pierce of Durand; many, many, many cousins; and his beloved cat Koko.
He was predeceased by both his grandparents, Valentine and Rosie Hornstein, and Jacob and Lulu Gurden, as well as his parents Richard and Selma Gurden.
Condolences are appreciated, but donations are not necessary, simply remember him with a smile.
