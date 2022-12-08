Suzanne Frances Kennedy

Age 73, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Tim Whalen officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the funeral home and from 10 a.m. until the service Saturday.
Suzanne was born June 18, 1949 in Owosso, the daughter of John and Frances (Ash) Whitehead.
She graduated from Owosso High School in the class of 1967. Suzanne attended Immanuel Baptist and was a proud member of the VFW Corunna Ladies Auxiliary. She married Donald Kennedy in Owosso at St. Paul Catholic Church on April 17, 1971. He later predeceased her on June 6, 2016.
Suzanne worked at Universal Manufacturing for several years.
Suzanne is survived by her children David Kennedy and Mary (James) Howard; grandchildren Angelisa and Tina Howard; sisters Diane Whitehead and Christine Whitehead; brother Art (Patricia) Ash; along with several nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband Donald Kennedy; parents John and Frances; and brothers Robert, Dennis, Randy and William Whitehead.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Shiawassee County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
