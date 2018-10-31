Age 82, of Durand, passed away Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, at the Durand Senior Care and Rehab Center.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 2, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 700 E. Columbia Dr. in Durand.
The family will receive friends at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel, from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and again Friday at the church one hour prior to Mass.
Jack was born March 16, 1936, in Durand, to the late William and Marguerite (Gangraw) Morency. He attended Durand High School, graduating in 1954. Jack served his country in the U.S. Army, 3rd Armored Division, being stationed in Germany and was honorably discharged in 1961. While still in the service, Jack married Barbara Bowns at St. Mary in Durand April 7, 1956 and together would raise two daughters. Prior to his retirement, Jack worked almost 48 years for General Motors at the Flint Metal Fab Plant, as a tin smith.
Jack was a talented artist, and will be remembered for his beautiful paintings. He was also an avid outdoorsman, and enjoyed hunting and fishing or even walking through the woods and just enjoying nature. He loved the time spent at his condo in Oscoda and the many trips he and his family took in the states and Europe and Asia with his son-in-law, Greg. Jack was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Durand, the Durand Eagles Aerie and the Durand Sportsmans Club.
Mr. Morency is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara; daughters Jacklynn (Greg) Kimmer of Durand and Julia Booth of Durand; grandchildren Matt (Melinda) Kimmer of Durand, Kara Kimmer of Atlanta, Georgia, Jenna Booth of Savannah, Georgia, Nicholas (Kristin Hart) Booth of Columbia, South Carolina, and Larissa Kimmer of Auburn Hills; great-grandchildren Atlas Jackson Kimmer, Meridian Sue Kimmer and Violet Elizabeth Booth; sister Lynne (Angelo) Cortopassi of California; brother Jim (Dianne Lippstreu) Morency of Swartz Creek; special brothers-in-law Bob (Char) Bowns and Jim (Sue) Bowns; cousins Karl Krantz and Kent (Barb) Krantz; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions given in Mr. Morency’s name are suggested to St. Mary Altar Society of Durand or the Durand VFW Post 2272.
Online condolences may be sent to his family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
