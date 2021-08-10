William ‘Mac’ Gary McLaughlinMay 22, 1933 - August 8, 2021

Age 88, of Durand, passed away Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at his home.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel. The Rev. John Walworth will officiate with burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Vernon.
Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service Friday at the funeral home.
Mac was born on May 22, 1933, in Durand, to the late William D. And Hazel M. (Bradley) McLaughlin. He went to work for Grand Trunk Railroad right out of school and later joined the U.S. Army in 1953, being honorably discharged in 1955. Mac continued his work on the railroad for over 40 years, retiring as a counselor. On April 28, 1956, Mac married Rose Marie Sigourney in Angola, Indiana. She later passed on Feb. 6, 2017. Mr. McLaughlin was a member of the Durand VFW Post 2272 and of the First Congregational Church of Durand. He was named Railroad Person of the Year in 2001.
Mac is survived by his daughter Tamhra McLaughlin; grandchildren Joseph Holloway, Cassandra Huffman and Cole Huffman; great-grandchildren Jordon Holloway, Mason Luchenbill and Hudson Kern; sister Betty Faler; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Rose; daughter Marion Booth; great-grandson Joseph Holloway II; two brothers John and Edwin Walworth.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Mr. McLaughlin’s family for future designation.
Online condolences may be shared with his family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
