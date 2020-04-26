Age 85, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, April 17, 2020, with his loving family by his side.
He was born on a farm in Maple City on Dec. 11, 1934, to Alex and Selma (Popa), who have preceded him in death.
He graduated from Maple City High School in 1953 and excelled in academics, baseball and basketball. He later received an Associate’s Degree from Northwestern Michigan College.
Alex moved to Owosso, with his family and was employed by Banking Loan Departments, credit manager of department stores and in supervision at Johnson Controls. In moving back to Traverse City, he worked with accounting at Phillips Lifestyles, retiring from there.
Alex was very proud of his Polish heritage and truly enjoyed listening (on the internet 24/7) to Polka Music. He enjoyed the Polka Festivals locally and elsewhere. He was also an avid card player (Pepper) and extremely hard to beat. He was a great Detroit Tigers Fan and follower of all professional sports. He was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church, a K of C member and the Eagles Club.
Alex is survived by his long time companion and best friend Dolores Kratochvil; son Michael (Sheila) of Freeland, son Dan (Jennifer) of Owosso and daughter Sandi (James) of Lansing; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild and his former wife Marguerite Peplinski.
Also surviving are a brother Donald (Marian) Peplinski of Maple City; sister Dolores (Bill) Eisner of Traverse City and Donna (Al) Williams of Miami, Florida. He will be missed by his family; nieces; nephews and friends.
In addition, Alex had been blessed with an extended loving and caring family for many years, including Doug (Patti) Kratochvil of Traverse City, Joni (Drew) Denoyer of Traverse City and Kevin (Debbie) Kratochvil of Suttons Bay; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He will be missed by his family.
Cremation has taken place and A memorial Mass will be held at St. Francis Catholic Church in the future. Notice will be provided in the Record-Eagle. Final resting place will be in Oakwood Catholic Cemetery.
Donations may be made to the Cowell Family Cancer Center, St. Francis Catholic Church Building Fund or Mass Intentions.
Please visit lifestorytc.com to share your thoughts and more. The family chose Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
