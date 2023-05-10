Age 89, of Owosso, formerly of White Cloud, went to be with our heavanly Father Aug. 9, 2022.
She is survived by her daughters June (Scotty) Starks of Shelby, Marcie (Pete) Vejcik of Owosso; grandchildren Jeff Marciniak Jr. of Grayling, Erika (Ryan) Heringhausen of Owosso, Tim (Emma) Marciniak of Owosso, Halley Marciniak (Jared Swartz) of Fairgrove, Michigan, Tammy (Joe) Medacco of Muskegon, Lynn Starks of Norton Shores, Michigan, Amber (Andrew) Magnussen of Toledo, Ohio, Frank (Kristi) Visger and Rocky Visger; along with a very special niece Janet (Bill) Rychel of Lake Placid, Florida.
