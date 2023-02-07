Bonnie Louella Green Ward

Passed away after a long battle with lung disease Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in DeFuniak Springs, Florida.

She was born on Nov. 14, 1934, in Lincoln Park, to parents Winfred Elis Green and Eunice Emmaline Marie Decker. She attended school and grew up in Owosso, and was a longtime member of Owosso Church of Christ. Bonnie married Gerald LeRoy Ward on June 7, 1953, and they were blessed to enjoy 69 years of marriage. She devoted her time working as a nurse’s aid in the nursery unit at Memorial Hospital in Michigan. After retirement took her and Gerald to Florida, she spent twelve years serving students through her work in the after-school program at South Daytona Christian Church, where she had also moved her church membership from Michigan.

