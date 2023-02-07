Bonnie Louella Green Ward

Passed away after a long battle with lung disease Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in DeFuniak Springs, Florida.
She was born on Nov. 14, 1934, in Lincoln Park, to parents Winfred Elis Green and Eunice Emmaline Marie Decker. She attended school and grew up in Owosso, and was a longtime member of Owosso Church of Christ. Bonnie married Gerald LeRoy Ward on June 7, 1953, and they were blessed to enjoy 69 years of marriage. She devoted her time working as a nurse’s aid in the nursery unit at Memorial Hospital in Michigan. After retirement took her and Gerald to Florida, she spent twelve years serving students through her work in the after-school program at South Daytona Christian Church, where she had also moved her church membership from Michigan.
Bonnie was a loving and greatly devoted mother and grandmother. She also loved flowers and time spent outdoors, especially with family.
Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and three brothers.
Surviving is her devoted husband, Gerald Ward and their six children: Helen Ward-Riess, Pamela Steele (Phil), Debra Palmer (Ed), Gerald Ward (Susie), Kevin Ward (Susan) and Michael Troy Ward. She also leaves a very special legacy of 29 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren (with No. 4 due this month) — all whom she adored.
A celebration of life service will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Nelson-House Funeral Home in Owosso.
Arrangements were handled by Evans-McDonald Funeral Home in DeFuniak Springs, Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.