Virginia May Maxwell

Age 97, of Ithaca, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at her home with her family.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at Smith Family Funeral Homes Ithaca, with Dr. Keith Wise officiating. A private burial will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Owosso.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, at the funeral home.
Virginia was born in Owosso, on Nov. 21, 1924, the daughter of Seymour and Florence (Schmid) Langdon. She graduated from Owosso High School with the class of 1942. On June 25, 1983, Virginia married Melvin V. Maxwell at Owosso Church of Christ. They were blessed with 31 years of marriage prior to his passing on Nov. 26, 2014. She resided most of her life in Owosso and moved to Ithaca in 1983. She was a member of the VFW, DAV and St. Louis Church of Christ.
Virginia enjoyed playing board games and cards. She loved to cook and bake; her family loved her desserts. She liked to go camping and fishing. Virginia was a talented seamstress and made many afghans and dish cloths for her family. She spent many hours watching Hallmark movies and listening to Daniel O’Donnell and Molly B. Polka Party.
Virginia is survived by four grandchildren Jeremy Maxwell, Zachary (Jamie) Maxwell, Tressa (Andrew) Sosnowski and Jonathon (Constance) Maxwell; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands Earl Harris and Melvin Maxwell; son Gilbert Maxwell; daughter Kimberly Weber; and three brothers Leroy Langdon, Robert Langdon and Richard Langdon.
Memorials may be made to St. Louis Church of Christ, Owosso Church of Christ or Rock Lake Christian Assembly.
Online condolences may be made at smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes in Ithaca.
