Age 80, entered her eternal home in heaven on April 22, 2020.
Blanche was born in Alpena on Aug. 2, 1939, the daughter of Russell and Olive Socia. She was raised in a loving home with two brothers, and four sisters on Drummond Island.
Blanche was married on Aug. 31, 1957, to Edward Kott, who predeceased her. Together they had three children — Edward, Janice and Judy — and lived in Morrice.
Midge enjoyed sewing, cooking, having tea with her friends, watching sports (Go Spartans!), but most of all her family. She served others well with a kind heart and always putting their needs before herself.
Blance is survived by Edward & Patty Kott; Eric & Holly Kott; Dakota Kott; Lindsay & Joe Walter; Shelby, James, and Alex Walter; Janice George; Cody and Amanda George; Angela Kott, Judy & Brandy Gabbard; Christie and David Collier; Brandon, Haydon, and Ivy Collier; Courtney and Skyler Brooks; and Kendall and Montgomery Brooks.
Blanche was preceded in death by her husband Edward and grandaughter Angela Kott.
According to Blanche, there were no steps or in-laws in the family, just family! Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone she interacted with. If you would like to send a card or share a memory please send them to 8733 Colby Lake Rd, Laingsburg, MI 48848.
There will be a private graveside service with her children.
In lieu of flowers the family will be planting trees in remembrance of their loved one. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
