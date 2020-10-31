Chester “Chet” Floyd Gosciniak

Age 92, of Durand, passed away Oct. 27, 2020.
Private interment will take place at New Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Flint. A memorial service will take place at a later date and will be announced by Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel, 8138 Miller Rd., Swartz Creek.
Those desiring may make contributions to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.
Chet was born on March 2, 1928, in Flint, the son of Anthony and Veronica (Chajnowski) Gosciniak.
He and Lydia Vargo were united in marriage on June 9, 1951, in Flint. Chet worked for General Motors and Sterner Roofing. He owned and operated Chet’s Bar and Owosso Roofing before his retirement. In his free time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, traveling and going to casinos. Chet liked to build bird houses for his family and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lydia Gosciniak; daughters Loretta Joyner and Suzanne Gosciniak; son Tony (Nina) Gosciniak; four granddaughters; and seven great grandchildren.
Chet was preceded in death by his parents Anthony and Veronica Gosciniak; sister Helen (Mel) Thayer; and brothers Edward (Maxine) Gosciniak and Floyd Gosciniak. Tributes may be shared at sharpfuneralhomes.com.
