Age 82, of Owosso, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019, at her home.
A mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with The Rev. Dieudonne Ntakarutimana officiating. Burial will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home from 2 to 8 p.m. on Monday with a rosary prayed at 7pm.
Nancy was born Dec. 21, 1936, in Flint, the daughter of Joseph and Christine (Birchmeier) Heroux.
She graduated from St. Michaels High School in Maple Grove, class of 1956, and was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Nancy enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking. Most of all, she loved time spent with her family; especially her grandchildren.
She married Kenneth Froehlich at St. Joseph Catholic Church on March 4, 1961; he predeceased her on June 15, 2018.
Nancy was a homemaker and spent her life caring for her family. Through the years she was employed at General Telephone and cleaned houses for many years.
Nancy is survived by her daughters Judy Froehlich (John DeLisio) and Jennifer (Michael) Mudget; grandchildren Caleb Loux, Sarah Loux and Joseph
Loux; step-grandchildren Michael and Maelynn Mudget; siblings Michael (Jo) Heroux, Daniel (Liz) Heroux, Linda (Brian) Reigle, John (Nancy) Heroux and Ruth (Arnold) Todd; sister-in-law Rosie Heroux; aunts Dorothy Merline and Mae Birchmeier; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and close family and friends, and especially her neighbors on Dean Drive.
She was predeceased by her husband Kenneth, her parents and brother David Heroux.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Joseph Catholic Church or Memorial Healthcare Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at Nelson-House.com.
