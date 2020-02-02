Beverly was born Nov. 27, 1943, to Frederick Allison and Vivian Arlene (Warfle) Parmalee in Williamston.
She is survived by her daughters Beki (Bryce) Henderson, Tami Steiner and Jill (Wade) Rosenbaum; grandchildren Amanda (Brad Brunger) Cairns, Alise (Alex) Houpt, Taylor and Bailey Henderson, and Kendyl, Macy and Parker Rosenbaum; great-grandchildren Brayden, Channing and Ayvianah Cairns, and Rheilynn and Kennedy Houpt; brothers Dar (Jody), Dick (Sue), and Danny (Lori) Parmalee; and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
Bev graduated from Perry High School with the class of 1961 before putting 40-plus years in for the state of Michigan. After retiring from the DNR in 2003, Bev devoted her life completely to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was their biggest fan and attended every school and sporting event she could as she loved watching her grandchildren.
She cherished her lunch outings with cousins, former classmates and coworkers, and loved to keep up with her friends and family.
Services will take place at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home in Perry, with visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday with a luncheon to follow.
Donations can be made in her honor to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
